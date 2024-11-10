Holistic Planning LLC Acquires 847 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Holistic Planning LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $155.47 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

