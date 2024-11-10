Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 170 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 132.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 57.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 29.1% during the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UDOW opened at $106.10 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $107.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average is $85.90.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

