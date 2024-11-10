Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Invests $359,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,130,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,427,000 after acquiring an additional 41,133 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LTG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJH opened at $65.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.34.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.