Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Takes $9.26 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,260,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $276.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $204.14 and a 12 month high of $277.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.