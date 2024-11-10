Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $113.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HWM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.3 %

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.65. 2,012,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,974. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.44. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

