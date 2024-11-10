HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $73.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.14.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.