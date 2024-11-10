HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $700.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $610.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $666.26.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $11.95 on Thursday, hitting $656.56. 947,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,530. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2,431.70, a PEG ratio of 7,948.12 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.45 and a 200-day moving average of $546.83. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,374 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $755,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,711,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $755,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,711,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $597,354.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,695,632.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,194,673 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. M&G Plc bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $8,533,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at about $624,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 32.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

