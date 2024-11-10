HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $730.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUBS. Citigroup reduced their price target on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.26.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $656.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,431.70, a PEG ratio of 7,948.12 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $693.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $792,440.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,953,341.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,194,673. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 19.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 3.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

