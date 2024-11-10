Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Northland Capmk cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE:HY opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $43.98 and a 12-month high of $84.44.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.00). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 85,906 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 90,696 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 132,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 98,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth about $5,519,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

