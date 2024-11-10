iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$143.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$106.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on iA Financial from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.50.
iA Financial Stock Down 1.8 %
iA Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 43.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial
In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.60, for a total value of C$130,600.00. In other news, Director Denis Ricard sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.00, for a total transaction of C$943,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.60, for a total value of C$130,600.00. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
