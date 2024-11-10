Insider Selling: AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Insider Sells 2,435 Shares of Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $77,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,816. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Gramm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AdvanSix alerts:

On Friday, October 4th, Christopher Gramm sold 270 shares of AdvanSix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $8,640.00.

AdvanSix Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $829.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.69.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASIX

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 9.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 117.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 58,870 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.