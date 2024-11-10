Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Sells 29,536 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) EVP David L. Stein sold 29,536 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $810,172.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,406.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ASB stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $607.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.52 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 285.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 82.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

