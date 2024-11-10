International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $11.02. 2,947 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 1,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

International Media Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Media Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned 0.63% of International Media Acquisition worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.