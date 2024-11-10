Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $512.41 and last traded at $513.48. 5,738,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 38,342,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $513.54.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.30.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.7% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,473,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 23,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 122,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

