Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $512.41 and last traded at $513.48. 5,738,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 38,342,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $513.54.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.30.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.