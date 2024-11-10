Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $19,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

RSP traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,541,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,975. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.