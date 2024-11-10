Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Up 0% – What’s Next?

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.70 and last traded at $105.68. Approximately 200,344 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 120,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.64.
Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.59.
Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
