iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGZ. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 113,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 39,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.70. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $110.89.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

