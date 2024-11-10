iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $66.05.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

