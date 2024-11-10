iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,839.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 419.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,544,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,000 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IJH stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.93. 9,127,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,037,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $66.05.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

