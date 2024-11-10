iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Ted Buchan & Co’s Largest Position

Ted Buchan & Co raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 9.1% of Ted Buchan & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.58. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

