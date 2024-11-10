iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 293,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 188,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average of $98.58. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

