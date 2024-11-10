iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 7,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

HYG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.80. 30,543,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,513,375. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $78.26. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $80.37. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.