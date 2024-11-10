iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.86 and last traded at $28.86. Approximately 2,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.
iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18.
iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Company Profile
The iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (IRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks to provide retirement outcomes through an actively managed portfolio of equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs. IRTR was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
