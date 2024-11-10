iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,314 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $2,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

