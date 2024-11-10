Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on December 9th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 2.2 %

ITUB opened at $6.11 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITUB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itaú Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

