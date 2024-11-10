J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Position Raised by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up about 3.6% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $21,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $192.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.56.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,550.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,550.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,314 shares of company stock worth $1,534,052. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

