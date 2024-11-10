Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JKHY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $179.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $146.46 and a 12-month high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 188.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,819,000 after buying an additional 184,210 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 503,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,665,000 after purchasing an additional 171,041 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,894,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 113,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,496,000 after purchasing an additional 85,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

