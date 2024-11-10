Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 956,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $46,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

BATS:JBBB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,414 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.