Jensen Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 106.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,940 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after acquiring an additional 960,094 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after acquiring an additional 120,716 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,099,000 after purchasing an additional 184,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $169.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.14 and its 200-day moving average is $146.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

