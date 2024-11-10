Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,080 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI traded up $18.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $594.00. 781,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,003. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $631.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $580.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.23.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.83.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

