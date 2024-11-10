Jensen Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,150,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,829 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 3.5% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $420,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1,387.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.82. 3,243,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,687. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.15 and its 200-day moving average is $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

