Jensen Investment Management Inc. Takes $793,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,384.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,776.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,384.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,577. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.26. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $192.27 and a one year high of $282.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

