JMP Securities Cuts Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Price Target to $17.50

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 134,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,456. The stock has a market cap of $278.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.70. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.43). Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the first quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

