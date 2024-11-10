JMP Securities Lowers Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $112.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $125.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

In other news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,402.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,271,000 after buying an additional 389,828 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 53.7% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,999,000 after buying an additional 796,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 25.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,867,000 after buying an additional 394,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,525,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 21.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 722,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,266,000 after buying an additional 125,843 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.