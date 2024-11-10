John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and traded as high as $37.11. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 40,189 shares.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.