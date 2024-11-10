John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and traded as high as $37.11. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 40,189 shares.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTO. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 89,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

