Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Oppenheimer

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,392,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,225. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $84.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.94. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.27%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,214,000 after purchasing an additional 479,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,495,000 after purchasing an additional 249,405 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,487,000 after buying an additional 3,880,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,660,000 after buying an additional 59,274 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

