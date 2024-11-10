JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $107.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Vertical Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

NYSE IFF traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.28. 3,112,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,899. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day moving average is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.62. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36,026 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $868,000. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $686,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 255,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after purchasing an additional 22,398 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

