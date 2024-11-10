JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Acquired by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCPB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JCPB opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.