JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Shares Down 8.6% – Time to Sell?

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 13,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 33,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

JZR Gold Trading Down 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.91.

About JZR Gold

(Get Free Report)

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JZR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.