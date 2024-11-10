Kaia Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (KAIA)

Kaia (KAIA) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, Kaia has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kaia token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaia has a total market capitalization of $782.71 million and approximately $30.49 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79,619.93 or 0.99629311 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,516.28 or 0.99499607 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kaia

Kaia’s launch date was August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 5,865,910,530 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,865,898,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain. Kaia’s official website is www.kaia.io. The official message board for Kaia is www.medium.com/kaiachain.

Kaia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 5,865,636,792.7206545. The last known price of Kaia is 0.12875524 USD and is up 4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $25,886,562.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

