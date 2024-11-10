Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target to $21.50

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.85 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.