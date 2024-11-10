Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $276.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $270.00 to $276.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.40.
MarketAxess Stock Performance
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
MarketAxess Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 40.11%.
Institutional Trading of MarketAxess
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2,428.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
