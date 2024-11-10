Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $276.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $270.00 to $276.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $274.68. 386,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.91. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $192.42 and a 12 month high of $297.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 40.11%.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2,428.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.