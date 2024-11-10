Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

KIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,863,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $507.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.78 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 613.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 112.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 378.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

