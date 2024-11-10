Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Shares of KGS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 857,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,515. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.10 and a beta of 0.79. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $309.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 345.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 35,208 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the first quarter valued at $604,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 64,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

