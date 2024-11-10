Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $554.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.80 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Koppers updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.450 EPS.
Koppers Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of KOP stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. Koppers has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $763.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14.
Koppers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Koppers
In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $208,063.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,516. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.
