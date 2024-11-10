Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.250-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Koppers also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Singular Research raised Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

KOP stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.53. Koppers has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $554.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.80 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $208,063.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $388,516. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

