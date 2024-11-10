L7 (LSD) Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

L7 (LSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One L7 token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, L7 has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. L7 has a market cap of $652.76 and approximately $27,977.35 worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get L7 alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,527.14 or 0.99331712 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,245.78 or 0.98980292 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

L7 Profile

L7’s genesis date was July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global. The official website for L7 is www.l7dex.finance.

Buying and Selling L7

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 0.00208363 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $20,384.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire L7 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy L7 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for L7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for L7 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.