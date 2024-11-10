Lakeside Holding Limited Enters into Equity Transfer Agreement with Hupan Pharmaceutical

On November 5, 2024, Lakeside Holding Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sichuan Hupan Jincheng Enterprise Management Co., Ltd., finalized an equity transfer agreement with Hubei Haoyaoshi Zhenghe Pharmacy Chain Co., Ltd and Hubei Huayao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The agreement entails the acquisition of 100% equity interests in Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd, a significant player in the pharmaceutical distribution and supply chain services sector based in Wuhan, China, with involvement in brand promotion and healthcare technology support.

Presently, Hubei Haoyaoshi Zhenghe Pharmacy Chain Co., Ltd and Hubei Huayao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. collectively hold 90.0% and 10.0% equity interests in Hupan Pharmaceuticals, respectively. Under the terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement, Sichuan Hupan will procure all equity interests held by the aforementioned companies in Hupan Pharmaceutical for a total consideration of RMB4.0 million (US$0.6 million).

While the above synopsis captures the key aspects of the transaction, the full details can be found in the English translation of the Equity Transfer Agreement filed as Exhibit 10.1 to Lakeside Holding Limited’s Current Report on Form 8-K.

In compliance with regulatory obligations, Lakeside Holding Limited has disclosed this material transaction through a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company’s commitment to expanding its presence and operations within the pharmaceutical supply chain domain is evident through this strategic move.

This update falls under Item 1.01 – Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement and Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits of the Form 8-K filing.

This article contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from these statements. Interested parties are encouraged to refer to the original Form 8-K filing for comprehensive details regarding the transaction.

