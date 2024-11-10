Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $84,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.20. 7,527,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,968,317. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.