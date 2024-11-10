Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $40,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $78.20 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

